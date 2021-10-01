THE eighth annual Shoot4Autism was a success, with $2000 donated to the Bass Coast Specialist School towards the development of a bike education program.
The funds were raised by Shoot4Autism, a charity that promotes awareness of autism in local and shooting communities, and the Fitzroy Caulfield Grantville Rifle Club (FCGRC).
There was local support from Kelly’s Bakery Korumburra, Bunnings Wonthaggi, Master AFC, FCGRC, Gippy Signs and Victoria Police.
Charity organisers and club members were excited to form a partnership with the Bass Coast Specialist School, while continuing their support of the Southern Autistic School for many years to come.
Organisers plan to donate funds to the Southern Autistic School once COVID restrictions permit.
The ninth annual Shoot4Autism is scheduled for May 2022, and any business wishing to donate or support the charity should contact the coordinators by going to shoot4autism.com.
FCGRC is in the process of developing a youth firearms and safety program, once COVID restrictions allow.
FCGRC invites any licensed shooters to attend on Saturdays to give target shooting a go; a discipline has been developed, allowing varmint and hunting rifles to compete.