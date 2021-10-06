PERFECTLY positioned and north-facing is this gorgeous, period-style homestead.
‘Telbindi’, in Hallston, offers plenty of space to relax and entertain, with multiple lounge/family rooms, a media room, and a formal dining room.
The homestead features a well-appointed, functional timber kitchen with an adjoining butler’s pantry.
Period-style features include high ceilings, polished floorboards, French doors, sweeping veranda and open fireplaces.
There is also a massive outdoor courtyard area overlooking the garden.
Located on approximately 1.8 acres, and only a short drive into the townships of Leongatha and Mirboo North, this property is ready for your inspection; contact Kellie Thomas from Nutrien Harcourts today on 0438 647 449.
2640 Grand Ridge Rd,Hallston
For Sale $1.2m
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449