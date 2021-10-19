THE good news is – ballots have finally arrived!
Some 9000 people in the Tarwin Valley Ward can now get on and cast their votes in the South Gippsland Shire Council elections after the voter packs started arriving in the mail on Tuesday this week.
But know what, it doesn’t entirely ring true that Australia Post somehow lost an entire day of ballot packs, a third of the ballot packs – 9000 voting papers.
Hannah Wood, Senior Adviser Local Government, Office of the Hon Shaun Leane MP, Minister for Local Government, explained what happened in a letter to the Member for Easter Victoria, Melina Bath, one of the 9000 local residents left hanging.
“The VEC have discovered that just over 9000 ballot packs for the South Gippsland election were not delivered and have issued the below media release (see link):
www.vec.vic.gov.au/about-us/media/extended-voting-deadline-for-south-gippsland-shire-council-election
“The VEC’s processes have uncovered that the Day One ballot packs were not distributed by Australia Post. The Day Two and Day Three ballot packs have gone out to voters.
“The VEC have reprinted the Day One ballot packs and they will be distributed this afternoon (to arrive with voters by Wednesday).
“To ensure voters that have not yet received their packs have time to get their votes in, the Commissioner has exercised his powers and extended the voting period by one week to 6pm Friday, October 29.
“Ballots sent in by this date will have until November 5 to reach the VEC for counting.
“The VEC expects to be in a position to declare the results by 12 November.
“Both the council and the candidates running in this election have been notified.”
But what happened to the other votes? Were they lost completely, or didn’t they exist in the first place?
Anyway, it’s on with the voting now in what has been the most divisive of the contests, in Tarwin Valley Ward.