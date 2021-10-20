ALEX Scott & Staff Real Estate has on offer a very appealing coffee and food café that will fit your requirements in a small business.
It is well located in the thriving and growing tourist town of Grantville, catching all the traffic heading to Phillip Island and the surrounding Bass Coast townships.
• Full of character and charm.
• Simple to operate – would suit an energetic couple who love food and coffee.
• Very cheap rent at $197 per week plus outgoings.
• Breakfast and lunch.
• Excellent coffee sales.
• Excellent highway position.
• Seating Inside and outside.
• Extensive list of modern equipment included.
• Excellent location with secure lease.
• Making strong weekly profits.
The Grantville General’s philosophy is to provide quality, real food and exceptional coffee and beverages. Their practices also support to reduce waste, landfill and minimise single-use plastic.
Asking a very reasonable price of $100,000 including GST – WIWO.
The Grantville General
For Sale $100,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Grantville Office 5678 8433