THE Mitre 10 hook up with Total Tools is set to pay dividends for the tradesmen and keen hobbyists of Bass Coast and South Gippsland with news this week that the highly regarded tool retailer set to open in Wonthaggi in December this year.
Up until now, tradesmen have had to make a run to Pakenham, Traralgon, Fountain Gate or Dandenong to get a new piece of equipment or replacement power tool but not now.
Thanks to the majority shareholding of Total Tools purchased by Mitre 10 owner Metcash in July last year, when it acquired a 70 per cent stake for $57 million, Wonthaggi’s Mitre 10 will now host a fully-fledged Total Tools store along side all the best from Mitre 10.
Total Tools is a business that has boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The wholesale distributor, which already has a number of hardware brands, has acquired the Total Tools franchisor operations, and two company-owned stores, with the structure of the acquisition leaving the door open to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake by early 2024 through put and call arrangements.
The deal was completed soon after the ACCC gave its approval.
“We are delighted to have Total Tools, the largest independent tool network in Australia, join the Metcash Group,” chief executive Jeff Adams said in an update to the ASX last year.
“Total Tools is a complementary business to our Independent Hardware Group (IHG) and will present significant growth opportunities. We warmly welcome them to Metcash.”
And that’s certainly coming to fruition at Wonthaggi which will soon have the best of both worlds for the trades and also for the serious do-it-yourself homemaker.
The store is expected to be opened in the week leading up to Christmas.