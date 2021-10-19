TTMI’S brand-new showroom and dealership is set to officially open this week on Hughes Street in Leongatha, bringing with it the top brands of farm machinery.
The locally-owned business operates across Gippsland and Tasmania, and couldn’t be more excited to have a location in Leongatha finally.
TTMI sells, services and supports Case IH tractors and machinery, along with many other quality products, including Vicon, Samasz, Hansa and Hustler Mowers, to name a few.
And the opening of the Leongatha site couldn’t have come at a better time with the spring season.
Leongatha branch manager Will Ellis said they were expecting big things for the new site, which features a display yard, parts and showroom area and workshop.
“Obviously we’ve got Case tractors and Case branded equipment over here,” he said.
“We’ve got exclusive access for Hansa spreaders for all of Gippsland and exclusive distributorship for Hansa.
“We’ve got lots of strings to our bow from small hobby farmers right through to big contractors and operators.”
Mr Ellis said there was no tractor too big or small to suit any job, with horsepower ranging from 25hp to 650hp.
“We’ve been wanting to have a footprint in Leongatha for a long time,” he said.
“It’s a big step for the owners of the company to branch out – this is their fourth branch now.
“We’ll outgrow it really quickly but at least there’s a full spare parts facility and we’ve also got TGB motorcycles.
“They’ve been very popular and have been selling really well.”
Mr Ellis said they can also offer very competitive finance packages.
“It’ll be great to have a Case IH footprint here in Leongatha, obviously being a farming town and community,” he said.
“Case is well known worldwide, and we’ve got the backup of the factory and years of service.
“All our technicians are factory trained by Case, they’ve got a TAFE in Wagga Wagga where they go and do their training.”
Mr Ellis added they also expect the team to grow, helping create more jobs and opportunities for locals.
The new Leongatha dealership is located at 15 Hughes Street and can be contacted on 5637 3300.