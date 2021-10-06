THE total number of active COVID-19 cases in Bass Coast is now 6, according to the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) after two new cases were added yesterday.
According to the COVID-LIVE website, the six cases are located in the Wonthaggi 3995 area (1), Dalyston 3992 area (2), Corinella 3984 (2), Cowes area 3922 (1).
“There are no exposure sites associated with these cases,” according to GRPHU.
“Anyone experiencing any flu-like symptoms, however minor, should get tested. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.”
Testing opportunities in Bass Coast include;
* Cowes drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 3pm Monday to Sunday.
* Wonthaggi Hospital drive through at Bass Coast Health 9am – 5pm Wednesday, Thursday, 9am – 3pm this Friday. (The Wonthaggi testing tent will then move to the former McBride Campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College, Watt Street, Wonthaggi, effective from Saturday, October 9 and will operate from 9am – 5pm).
* Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic. Appointments required, for bookings go to https://bit.ly/3Fbd8eH.
South Gippsland
The total active COVID-19 positive cases in South Gippsland is 9. According to GRPHU, there was no change from yesterday.
According to the COVID-LIVE site, these cases are located in the Nyora area 3987 (1), Meeniyan area 3956 (2), Leongatha area 3953 (1), Arawata-Kongwak rural area 3951 (1) and Korumburra area 3950 (4).
“There are no exposure sites associated with these cases,” according to GRPHU.
Testing opportunities in South Gippsland include;
* Foster Respiratory Clinic walk-in. Appointments required, for bookings contact 5682 2088.
* Gippsland Southern Health Service drive through. 9am – 3.30pm Wednesday and Thursday. (However, from Monday 18 October, testing times will change to Monday and Thursday 9am – 3pm. Bookings can be made on 5654 2777 – Korumburra Reception).
Gippsland 112
The total number of cases in Gippsland is 112: Bass Coast 6, Latrobe City 73, Baw Baw 21, South Gippsland 9, Wellington 3, and East Gippsland 0.