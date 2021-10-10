CROWDS will return to the Melbourne Cup and concerts at the Sidney Myer Music bowl and smaller venues across the state, including in Bass Coast, as preparations for Victoria’s safe reopening ramp up.
Up to 10,000 racing fans will be at Flemington on the first Tuesday in November in a little over three weeks, days after music lovers across Melbourne attend a concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, October 30.
And due to its high vaccination numbers, up towards 95% first dose, Bass Coast will also participate, starting at the North Pier Hotel in Cowes and the Churchill Island Café from Monday, October 11, provided that visitors are able to establish their fully-vaccinated status.
Gigs at regional pubs for fully vaccinated patrons will follow in Bass Coast, yet to be announced.
Subject to consideration of the venue’s COVID-Safe Plan and approval from the Chief Health Officer, several thousand people will be able to watch Victorian artists perform and celebrate the return of live music at one of Melbourne’s most iconic outdoor venues.
Smaller gigs are planned around the state at the same time, subject to approval from the Chief Health Officer.
The Vaccinated Economy trials will allow more people to safely attend venues and events when all patrons are fully vaccinated.
The venues will test event settings attached to the 80 per cent double-vaccination mark on Victoria’s Roadmap to Deliver the National Plan – a threshold due to be achieved on or before 5 November.
The final two days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival – Oaks Day and Stakes Day – will also welcome up to 10,000 patrons if the 80 per cent double-jab threshold has been passed. Racing fans will be spread across a number of zones at Flemington in allocated seats, and will be required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated or holding a valid exemption.
These events will follow the first stage of trials under the 70 per cent double dose settings which kick off from Monday at regional venues including cinemas, hotels, and cafes, as well as a gym, a church and a beauty clinic.
Some 15 venues and events in six local government areas will operate with higher capacity and density limits, including a midweek race meeting at Warrnambool on Thursday, October 14.
The participants in the Vaccinated Economy trial are:
- Bass Coast – North Pier Hotel in Cowes, Churchill Island Café
- Buloke – Terminus Hotel in Wycheproof
- East Gippsland – East Gippsland Art Gallery in Bairnsdale, Lakes Squash and Movie Theatre in Lakes Entrance, Wilson Property in Traralgon
- Greater Bendigo – Anglican Church of Australia in Flora Hill, Bendigo Art Gallery, Village Cinemas in Bendigo, Body Fit Training in Bendigo
- Pyrenees – Avoca Hotel
- Warrnambool – Darlings of Beauty, Roberts One Real Estate, Warrnambool Racing Club (race meeting), Warrnambool Art Gallery.
How to add your vax certificate
The trials will allow real-world testing of the vaccine certification technology, confirm the best processes for establishing vaccination status, as well as fine-tuning training for staff and support for business owners and public communication of vaccine requirements. Victorians attending a Vaccinated Economy trial business or event will be asked to show they are fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 digital certificate displayed through the Service Victoria app, Medicare app, or equivalent smartphone wallet, or present a printed version of their certificate or immunisation history statement, or provide evidence of a valid exemption.
For more information call the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au.
Victorians can add their COVID-19 digital certificate to the Service Victoria app through MyGov or the Express Medicare Plus App.
Regionally based trial case managers from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions will provide direct assistance to each business as they prepare to welcome patrons and customers, and throughout the trials. Regional trials over the next two weeks will guide the second phase of trials for 80 per cent double-dose settings.
Premier Daniel Andrews welcomed the move to the Vaccinated Economy as a key step forward.
“Victorians have done the hard work to keep each other safe, now these are the next steps in safely returning to doing the things we miss and seeing the people we love.”
Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula: “Vaccination is the way we will reclaim everyday joys like going out for a meal with the family, or to the cinema with friends. These trials will help us get there smoothly and ensure businesses and individuals are supported.”
Minister for Government Services Danny Pearson: “We’re making sure we have the best technology in place to support Victorians as we move closer to opening up our state and getting our world-famous creative and cultural events up and running again.”