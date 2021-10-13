NOMINATIONS are open for the 2022 Bass Coast Australia Day Awards for Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year.
Do you know someone living in Bass Coast who regularly goes above and beyond, you can always rely on for help, or you admire for their contribution to the community?
These awards allow the community to recognise our local heroes for all they do.
Visit basscoast.vic.gov.au/ausday2022 to nominate someone, or to read the guidelines.
Nominations close on Thursday, November 25. The finalists and winners will be announced on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
All nominees should:
* Have made significant contributions to the Bass Coast community;
* Have acted above and beyond the scope of their regular employment or duties;
* Be inspirational role models;
* Positively impact the lives of others; and
* Live within the shire.
Nominees for Citizen of the Year must be aged 25 or over on January 26, 2022, and nominees for Young Citizen of the Year must be aged 16 to 24 on January 26, 2022.
Nominations must be for individuals, as those for multiple people cannot be considered.
For more information, visit basscoast.vic.gov.au/ausday2022.
Vote for your community hero
