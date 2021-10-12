VOTERS enrolled in the South Gippsland Shire Council election are reminded they have until 6pm on Friday, October 22, to return their completed ballot material.
Completed ballot material must be posted before final local mail clearance times. Voters should check their local mail clearance times, as this may be earlier than 6pm or earlier in the week.
Alternatively, voters can hand-deliver their ballot material before the 6pm deadline to the Election Manager at the election office at 37 Bair Street, Leongatha.
Voters who still haven’t received their ballot pack by Wednesday, October 13, should call the election office immediately on 1300 202 885 to arrange a replacement.
Extended hours for voters to hand-deliver their completed ballot material apply from 9am to 8pm on Thursday, October 21 and 9am to 6pm on Friday, October 22.
Voting is compulsory for voters who were on the state roll for this general election at 4pm on Friday, August 27. Council-enrolled voters are encouraged to vote. State-enrolled voters who don’t vote may be fined.