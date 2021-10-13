‘Stability’ in regional COVID numbers, says CHO Sutton
OF THE 1572 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria on Wednesday, October 13, there were 130 cases notified in regional Victoria including 2 new cases in Bass Coast and 1 in South Gippsland.
Despite that, and the rising number of cases in Mildura, 23 on Wednesday, Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton described the situation in regional areas as “relatively stable”.
He did say, however, that this was the opportunity for country people to get vaccinated, because after Victoria opened up on or before November 5, there would be more people moving around the state and inevitable that more positive cases would be around.
The new cases in regional Victoria reported on Wednesday were as follows:
* 9 case in Ballarat
* 2 case in Bass Coast
* 19 cases in Baw Baw
* 1 case in Campaspe
* 1 case in Glenelg
* 1 case in Golden Plains
* 2 cases in Greater Bendigo
* 16 cases in Greater Geelong
* 21 cases in Greater Shepparton
* 6 cases in Latrobe
* 3 cases in Macedon Ranges
* 23 cases in Mildura
* 6 cases in Mitchell
* 7 cases in Moorabool
* 1 case in Mount Alexander
* 1 case in Moyne
* 1 case in South Gippsland
* 1 case in Surf Coast
* 8 cases in Swan Hill
* 1 case in Wangaratta
Victoria was notified of 1,572 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. 1,571 cases were locally acquired and one case was detected in an overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.
There are 19,861 active cases in Victoria.
There are 705 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria. 146 of those cases are in intensive care, with 92 cases on a ventilator.
Sadly, the Department was notified of 13 deaths yesterday:
* a woman in her 60s from Stonnington
* a man in his 60s from Nillumbik
* a man in his 70s from Brimbank
* a woman in her 70s from Banyule
* a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and two men in their 80s, all from Whittlesea
* a man in his 70s from Moreland
* a woman in her 80s from Moonee Valley
* a man in his 80s from Hume
* a woman in her 90s from Darebin.
This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 934.
The total number of confirmed cases in Victoria since the beginning of the pandemic is 57,471.
Data on Victorian coronavirus cases is available at www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/victorian-coronavirus-covid-19-data.
There are currently more than 55,000 active primary close contacts in isolation in Victoria.
At midday today, there were around 210 published exposure sites in Victoria.