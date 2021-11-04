LEONGATHA’S RSL Poppy Appeal volunteer coordinator Julie Harris was out and about this week selling poppies ahead of Remembrance Day next week.
The red poppy symbolises remembrance and commemorates those who made the ultimate sacrifice in times of war.
While selling poppies at Leongatha’s IGA today, Julie said it was important for the community to support the appeal, as it helps raise funds for veterans, including their wives and family.
Donations also go towards providing specialist services, including crisis accommodation and health and wellbeing programs.
You can also make a donation online at poppyappeal.com.au.
