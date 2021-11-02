KORUMBURRA City Soccer Club has been extremely busy in preparation for the 2022 season.
At the recent AGM, a mixture of experienced and new people to the club have formed a highly motivated committee with improvements occurring across all aspects of the club.
This season the club will field four senior teams – senior and reserve men’s, and senior women’s and men’s masters.
The club is also focused on fielding junior teams from U6 to U17, for both boys and girls.
An exciting, modern new on-field uniform strip and off-field supporter wear is currently being designed and a major two-year sponsor has come on board for the men’s, reserves and women’s senior teams.
Last season all senior teams were extremely competitive and finished at the higher end of their competitions. The men’s first team finished two games clear in second and guaranteed a grand final berth before the season was abruptly called off due to COVID restrictions.
In 2022, the club is focused on building the junior teams and will be working hard in schools and the local community to attract juniors to the club.
Local community engagement is also a priority to get more local awareness of the club and attract players.
The club has developed a number of sponsorship options to showcase your local businesses and get them involved in currently the most successful on field sporting club in Korumburra.
To play, join or sponsor the club, please contact the Facebook page.