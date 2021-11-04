THIS newly constructed home located in the Summerfields Estate is perfect for the first home buyer, retiree or investor.
The immaculate property positioned perfectly on a corner allotment of approximately 556m2 has northerly aspects with plenty of natural light filling an open plan living area with a quality kitchen including 900mm cooking appliances.
Other features include three generous bedrooms with the main bedroom boasting a WIR and ensuite, ducted gas heating, a large walk-in pantry, double lock-up garage, undercover alfresco and landscaped gardens.
Get in to a new home today without the hassle of going through the build process.
10 Colliery Ave, Wonthaggi
For Sale $649,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Cal Nation 0439 334 163
Mick Chambers 0418 349 783