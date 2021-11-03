GLEN Alvie cricketers got very excited this off-season when their president Joe Hales announced John Harmer would be coaching the club.
Harmer coached Australia’s women’s side in the ‘90s, guiding them to three World Cup finals, and in the early 2000s he moved to England to take charge of their women’s team.
Since his international involvement ended, he’s been working closely with junior cricketers all over the country and he can’t wait to work with Glen Alvie’s exciting list.
“John’s a huge get for the club,” Hales said.
“He obviously brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and he’s really motivated to help our young crop get a lot better.”
After they were relegated from A1 two seasons ago, Glen Alvie was hoping for a better season in A2 last year, but things didn’t quite go their way.
But with the signings of former Poowong Loch duo Lachie Harris and Nathan Findlay, they’re expecting to be towards the pointy end of the A2 season once again.
Harris had a dominant year for Poowong Loch in B2 last year, and he’s come to Glen Alvie as A Grade captain, and with him and Harmer taking charge, they could be set for a big year.
Availability of some of their A Grade stars may hinder their consistency throughout the year, but their best team will be able to match it with anyone.
The loss of young quick Jy Hull to Wonthaggi will hurt, but if rising star Matt Dakin and his promising junior teammates step up soon, the A Grade side will be in very good hands.
The C2 side was bounced out in the semi-final last year after a dominant home and away season, and the B2 side was competitive all year but just fell short of finals.
And after a long off-season, both of those sides will be extremely keen to take the field and get back amongst finals action.
The club has also enjoyed great junior numbers at their trainings so far, and the revamp of their second home at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve will be great for all involved.
• Senior Coach: John Harmer.
• A Grade Captain: Lachie Harris.
• Key recruits: Lachie Harris, Nathan Findlay.
• Key departures: Jy Hull (Wonthaggi Club).
• 2020/21 A2 finish: 5th.
• 2020/21 leading batsman: Jamie Glen (31.63 avg).
• 2020/21 leading bowler: Jy Hull (15 wickets at 18.07).