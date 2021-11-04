IT’S been a wet winter and spring so there’s been plenty of vegetation growth around our houses and properties.
But, in two months’ time, that lush green growth is going to become a fire hazard.
And we’ve also had some serious storms.
They may not always do everything right, but it means that the “Green Waste Amnesty” being offered by both our local shires, Bass Coast and South Gippsland, could not have come at a better time.
Well done South Gippsland and Bass Coast!
Bass Coast kicked off their free green waste service on Sunday, October 31, ideal for absentee home owners, many of them who would have been back at their “second residence” for the first time since Melbourne went into lockdown.
But it’s clear lots of people have already taken the opportunity to take their green waste to their local transfer station – all of them are participating in Bass Coast.
Bass Coast’s green waste amnesty runs from October 31 to November 21.
South Gippsland Shire Council’s annual Green Waste Amnesty has also commenced and will run until December 31.
Residents can dispose of their green waste for free at any of Council’s transfer stations during this period, said Waste Management Supervisor at South Gippsland Shire Council, Peter Roberts.
The amnesty aims to encourage residents to prepare their properties for the fire season by removing potential fire hazards.
However, to improve the quality of the mulch produced, there are several species of weeds that are not accepted as green waste, including Blackberry, Ragwort, Broom, Mirror Bush, Kikuyu Grass, Hawthorn, Cape Weed, Gorse, Blue Butterfly Bush and Pampas Grass. Species that are difficult to mulch properly are also not included in the amnesty, such as palm fronds, Yuccas, Cordylines and other related species. If any of these species are taken to a transfer station they must be disposed of as general waste with applicable disposal fees applying. Alternatively, any of these species can be disposed of through the kerbside green waste collection service as this material is subjected to a different composting process.
“Although green waste can be disposed of at transfer stations and through the green kerbside bin all year round, the Green Waste Amnesty is well received by the community and encourages residents to reduce the fuel load on their properties,” Mr Roberts said.
“This period is also well used by residents from other regions who have property in South Gippsland. It gives them a great opportunity to clear up their property in preparation for the peak of the fire season.
“The warmer weather is just around the corner, so it is important that we all do what we can to prepare. Even with wetter than normal conditions across much of the State, we cannot be complacent. Fire is still a real danger as we head into the Summer months,” he said.