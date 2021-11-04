BASS Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari is running to raise funds to fit a ‘CorPuls’ device into each of Bass Coast’s ambulances, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Wonthaggi.
A ‘CorPuls’ is a mechanical chest compression device that will help local paramedics to provide the best possible care for any patient that they encounter in cardiac arrest.
In the shire’s rural environment, it is very common for a cardiac arrest to be managed by only one or two paramedics before additional resources arrive.
If you would like to donate to this cause, you can do so online at gofundme.com/f/healthy-hearts-bass-coast, by dropping into any of council’s customer service centres or by contacting Brett directly at brett.tessari@basscoast.vic.gov.au.
Brett will be running on a treadmill at the Wonthaggi Plaza on Saturday, November 13, at 10am so come down, cheer him on and you can also make a donation on the day.
Mayor’s running for a cause
