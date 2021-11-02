FOR the first time in nearly 15 years, the LDCA has a new club, and they’re not going to be easy beats in 2021-22.
Nyora has arrived from the West Gippsland Cricket Association, and they cannot wait to take on what the LDCA has to offer.
They will compete in A2 and B2.
And with the arrival of new senior coach Henry Dolphin, they’ll be expecting to be very competitive straight away.
Daniel Esler will captain the A2 side, which will be hurt by the loss of Cory Arnold to Korumburra, but they still have plenty of firepower to match it with anyone.
A Grade captain Daniel Esler will be one of the keys to their success; if he can get going with the bat, they could be in store for some silverware in their first LDCA season.
Earlier this year, president Adam Mantel said he and everyone else at the club was stoked with the move.
“It’s been talked about for a few years now, instead of procrastinating we’ve decided to have a vote on it, and it almost passed unanimously,” Mantel said.
“The guys are really excited about playing like for like towns now; we can’t wait to get the season underway.”
The location of the club and the LDCA, along with the size of the towns they were playing against in the WGCA, were the catalysts behind the decision.
“It’s almost mini-cities now that we’ve been playing in the WGCA,” Mantel said.
“Thirty years ago, when we first joined the league, Clyde, Pakenham, Cranbourne Meadows, Officer and Upper Beaconsfield were all country towns.
“We’re finding it that it’s a bit hard to compete with the numbers they’ve got, and with what’s coming through in their juniors.
“So, we just thought now’s the time to move on and make a go of it and start trying to build the club up from the other side.”
Mantel said the players also played a big role in the decision to move.
“When we explained all the pros and cons to them, they said, ‘Let’s go for it’, so we were really happy with that.”
Their first test in A2 will be against Kilcunda Bass in round one where they’ll be looking to send a big statement to the league.
• Senior Coach: Henry Dolphin.
• A Grade Captain: Daniel Esler.
• Key recruits: Henry Dolphin, Lincoln Brock, Ben Pugh (Kilcunda Bass).
• Key departures: Cory Arnold (Korumburra).
• 2020/21 A Grade finish: 5th (WGCA).
• 2020/21 leading batsman: Daniel Esler (43.56 avg).
• 2020/21 leading bowler: Gavin Hackett (13 wickets at 21.31 avg).