SITUATED in the heart of Inverloch, find yourself just a short 300m walk from the beautiful inlet sands that this highly desirable property is overlooking.
This property boasts a stylish coastal aesthetic with ocean views from the whole upper level, which comprises of an expansive open plan kitchen, dining, living and balcony area.
Accompanying the open plan living area on the upper level is a light-filled sun room with captivating panoramic views of Anderson’s Inlet extending as far as Venus Bay and Point Smythe.
Sited on the lower level, you will find the three spacious bedrooms which are all each accompanied by personal ensuites creating a private feel to each bedroom.
With all accommodation being located on the lower level, this creates an incredible sense of divide between personal and communal areas allowing a perfect balance of social space and privacy.
The pergola and lower-level outdoor living area flows into a shared pool, barbecue and leisure area to be privately shared by those accommodating the neighboring townhouses.
Also included is off-street car parking for up to two vehicles.
Whether you’re looking for an investment, new home, or somewhere to run to whenever you need to, this beautiful beach house is ideally positioned for all.
8/20 Williams Street, Inverloch
For Sale $950,000
Agent Southcoast First National
Pat Barry 0418 124 100
Kaj Patterson 0407 534 890