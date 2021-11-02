ON MELBOURNE Cup Day, Tuesday, November 2, new COVID-19 case numbers dipped below 1000 in Victoria for the first time in weeks with 989.
But it was off a low testing day when only 48,002 tests were processed, well down on the 70,000 or so the state was averaging through October.
And of the 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) with the highest number of new cases, several of them are on our borders including Casey with 2097 active cases/111 new cases, Dandenong 1578/85, Cardinia 427/30 and Latrobe with the highest numbers in regional Victoria with 459 active cases and 39 new cases.
All locations containing new cases will be published today at Victorian COVID-19 data.
Other LGAs with high numbers include Wyndham, Greater Dandenong, Melton, Hume, Brimbank, Cardinia, Whittlesea and Kingston.
Yesterday vaccine doses administered by Victoria’s reached 92.7 per cent aged 16 and over first dose and 81.4 per cent double dose.
There are 667 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria. 127 of those cases are in intensive care, with 76 cases on a ventilator.
Of the cases in hospital yesterday, 85 per cent were not fully vaccinated and of the cases in intensive care yesterday, 95 per cent were not fully vaccinated.
There are 19,409 active cases in Victoria.
Sadly, the Department of Health was notified of 9 deaths yesterday of people aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 1134.
There are currently more than 73,300 active primary close contacts in isolation in Victoria.