Police seeking witnesses or dashcam footage
POLICE and emergency services were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident on the Anderson Link Road, south of Bass, about 2pm today, Monday, January 3.
Two people have been airlifted to Melbourne.
“Paramedics were called to the scene just after 2.05pm,” Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.
“A man and a woman were trapped for a time. Three other people have been taken to Wonthaggi Hospital.”
Traffic is being diverted around the scene through Anderson.
Drivers passing the area say police, ambulance and fire brigade personnel are in attendance.
The collision has occurred at the end of the Christmas-New Year long weekend as traffic started streaming off the Island.
It is not known at this stage how long there will be a traffic diversion.
Police report
Victoria Police have issued the following statement:
Police responded following a multi-vehicle collision in Bass on Monday, January 3, 2022.
It’s understood a Hyundai van crashed into the rear of a stationary Honda hatchback on Anderson Link Road about 2pm.
The Honda was then pushed into the rear of a Toyota SUV.
Two occupants inside the Honda were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The male driver of the Hyundai was uninjured and stopped at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was accessed by paramedics at the scene but not injured.
Bass Coast Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.