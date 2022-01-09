Bass Coast 482, South Gippsland 221
ON Wednesday, January 5, there were 976 cases in Gippsland. By Friday it was 1605. Now the local region has hit 2067 active cases of COVID-19.
And that’s not including the number of COVID-positive holidaymakers in the popular coastal areas.
On Saturday, January 8 there were, officially at least, 482 active cases of COVID-19 in Bass Coast, 142 more and 221 active cases in South Gippsland 54 more.
Together with the 642 new cases across the region’s six local government area, it makes 2067 active cases in total.
The increases in Gippsland’s LGAs are as follows:
- Bass Coast 482 active, 142 new
- Baw Baw 292 active, 94 new
- East Gippsland 202 active, 59 new
- Latrobe City 584 active, 184 new
- South Gippsland 221 active, 54 new
- Wellington 286 active, 109 new
- Gippsland 1605 active, 636 new
GRPHU reports that there are 12 people are in hospital with the virus, with one of those in ICU.
Cases by postcode on Saturday, January 8 included:
- Cowes (3922): 125 active, 40 new
- San Remo Cape Woolamai (3925): 70 active, 6 new
- Korumburra (3950): 35 active, 9 new
- Leongatha (3953): 65 active, 20 new
- Fish Creek (3959): 17 active, 3 new
- Foster (3960): 23 active, 6 new
- Mirboo North (3871): 16 active, 1 new
- Corinella & district (3984): 44 active, 14 new
- Wonthaggi (3995): 136 active, 37 new
- Inverloch (3996): 87 active, 35 new