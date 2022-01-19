AS A sure sign that two doses are no longer doing the job against the Omicron variant, and with ample vaccines available, the Victorian Government has embraced the move to make three months the interval for eligibility.
In so doing they’ve declared a four-day “booster blitz” from this Friday to super-charge the booster race.
“Victorians over the age of 18 will now be eligible to get their vital third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after three months, just in time for a walk-up vaccination blitz starting this Friday,” said the State Government today.
“The reduced timeframe of three months, recommended by Victoria’s public health team, means 1.2 million more Victorians can now increase their immunity before school and work returns in full.
“To support an anticipated increase in demand this weekend, more workers, more cubicles, more walk-up capacity and 60,000 more appointments will be available at key vaccination centres.”
More appointments are to be made available at state-run vaccination centres, including the Wonthaggi Town Hall, and both GPs and pharmacies have been offered subsidies to extend their vaccination services.
Meanwhile COVID-19 numbers are continuing to fall in Bass Coast, South Gippsland and across Gippsland where the total number of cases fell back to 3201 on Wednesday this week.
Bass Coast’s official active case numbers have fallen from a high last week of 706 to 453 on Wednesday, January 19 but with 63 new cases reported on the day.
South Gippsland reportedly has 245 cases.
However, even the Premier Daniel Andrews acknowledges that not all active cases are being captured by the system.
If you have symptoms, get tested, either a rapid antigen test or PCR test. If you test positive you must tell your household contacts (people you have spent more than four hours with) and social contacts (people with whom you’ve had face-to-face contact for 15 minutes or two hours in the same indoor space).
They must immediately isolate for seven days, testing on day one and day six, as well as other days in between as required.
COVID-19 cases by LGA
Here are the latest Gippsland COVID-19 numbers by Local Government Area (LGA) – Wednesday, January 19.
- Bass Coast 453 active, 63 new
- Baw Baw 609 active, 70 new
- East Gippsland 427 active, 58 new
- Latrobe City 1057 active, 148 new
- South Gippsland 245 active, 31 new
- Wellington 410 active, 85 new
- Gippsland 3201 active, 455 new
COVID-19 cases by postcode
Cases by postcode on Wednesday, January 19:
- Mirboo North (3871): 22 active, 3 new
- Cowes (3922): 100-13
- San Remo/Cape Woolamai (3925): 52-6
- Korumburra (3950) 32-8
- Leongatha (3953): 80-11
- Fish Creek (3959): 17-3
- Foster (3960): 30-0
- Corinella (3984): 50-7
- Nyora (3987): 6-0
- Wonthaggi (3995): 163-24
- Inverloch (3996): 80-10