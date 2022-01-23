THE sensational weather over an extended Australia Day Long Weekend has seen bumper crowds in the popular holiday spots in Bass Coast and South Gippsland.
Phillip Island has been especially busy, bumper-to-bumper getting over the San Remo Bridge and on to the Island and every café, hotel and all local accommodation packed to the rafters.
It’s been good for business but how good it’s been for the pandemic only time will tell.
Across Gippsland COVId-19 numbers have continued to hover around the 3000 mark, but with Latrobe City assuming its leading position, with 1019 active cases on Sunday, January 23, well ahead of the other five local government areas (LGAs). Here are the totals at Gippsland’s LGAs:
- Bass Coast 393 active, 38 new
- Baw Baw 527 active, 61 new
- East Gippsland 369 active, 26 new
- Latrobe City 1019 active, 62 new
- South Gippsland 238 active, 36 new
- Wellington 451 active, 29 new
COVID-19 cases by postcode
- Mirboo North (3871): 34 active, 8 new (up from 19 last week)
- Cowes (3922): 81 active 7 new (was 118)
- San Remo/Cape Woolamai (3925): 46 active 12 new (72)
- Korumburra (3950) 30 active 2 new (33)
- Leongatha (3953): 55 active 4 new (89)
- Fish Creek (3959): 7 active 0 new (14)
- Foster (3960): 33 active 6 new (37)
- Corinella (3984): 36 active 1 new (77)
- Nyora (3987): 9 active 0 new (2)
- Wonthaggi (3995): 145 active 7 new (192)
- Inverloch (3996): 79 active 12 new (103)
Victorian COVID update
There are 1002 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria on Sunday, January 23 with 84 active cases and 36 cleared cases in ICU, including 44 on a ventilator.
IT has been reported that 30.3 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Overall 93.4 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses.
Victoria was notified of 13,091 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This includes:
- 6,466 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test
- 6,625 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.
Of those who reported a positive result on a Rapid Antigen Test yesterday:
- About 62 per cent were from tests undertaken yesterday, 22 January.
- About 20 per cent were from tests undertaken on 21 January.
The remainder of the tests were undertaken over the previous five days.
Sadly, the Health Department was notified yesterday of 14 deaths of people aged in their 30s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
This brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 1805.
There are 191,058 active cases in Victoria.
Only 32,435 PCR tests were processed yesterday.