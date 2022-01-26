• B Grade, Division 1
NERRENA has come out on top in one of the highest scoring games all year against the Leongatha Imperials, bowling the hosts out for 222 to keep them 20 runs short.
Ashley Harrison was batting beautifully at the top of the order for Nerrena, and he soon teamed up with Shaun Sparks 59 and the two put on a 119-run partnership for the second wicket.
A couple more good scores further down the order, including a 33 from Shaun Helms saw Nerrena reach a massive 5/242 after 40 overs.
But the Imps were up for the fight with Sam Vagg 52, Troy Williams 56, Joel Renden 54, and Kristian Gray 36 all making big scores.
As the Imps edged closer, Nerrena’s bowlers stepped up, especially Brandon Tauro who took four crucial wickets.
And when Josh Checkley got his third wicket, the Imps were all out for 222, with 11 balls remaining.
Sharks shake off Scorpions
PHILLIP Island has dominated Leongatha Town to edge closer to top position on the B1 ladder, beating them by nine wickets at Cowes Recreation Reserve.
Town’s innings was off to a tumultuous start, falling to 2/3 with young gun Tim Niven dominating for Phillip Island with the Kookaburra.
James Dean 42 and Will Dawson 31 were able to somewhat rescue the innings, but Niven and veteran Clint Wilson proved to be too good with the ball, bowling them out for 127.
Niven finished with 4/13 off eight overs and Wilson cleaned up the tail, taking 3/2 in 1.3 overs.
With the bat in hand, Phillip Island were clearly in a rush to get the result as Steve McIntyre 40*, Kurt Lane 35 and Kevin Taylor 46* all making big scores and leading their side to a nine wicket win with nearly 20 overs remaining.
Cougars clean up Cobras
KOONWARRA L/RSL has absolutely smashed Korumburra, bowling them out for a measly total after making over 200 runs in the first innings.
The Cougars elected to bat after winning the toss and good knocks from Cooper Cary 43, Cameron Harwood 37, Matthew Boswell 47 and captain James Rushton 47* put them into a formidable position, finishing on 6/203.
Even though they had a big task ahead of them, Korumburra would’ve been hoping to challenge the Cougars, but their well-rounded bowling attack put any challenge out of question.
Only Toby Gale 20 could put a decent total on the board and Koonwarra had them all out for 66 in the 23rd over, keeping them 137 runs behind.
Team effort sees Stingrays sneak past MDU
INVERLOCH has beaten MDU by three wickets, after multiple batters stood up in their run chase at Thompson Reserve on Saturday.
The Demons batted first after winning the toss and captain Tyrone Zukovskis 38 started their innings off nicely.
Then Luke Bowman 24, Craig Hoober 21, and Simon McRae 20 all chipped in with solid scores, getting them to 5/142 after 40 overs.
Brad Phillips looked to be in good touch in Inverloch’s chase early in the picture, but they couldn’t get the momentum they were hoping for as wickets fell before a solid partnership could be formed.
However, Amad Mujtaba 21, Lucas McMillan 27 and captain Warren Williams 22 all played their part and Inverloch passed MDU’s total in the 33rd over with seven overs in hand.
• B Grade, Division 2
Honeysett’s hundred sets up Glen Alvie
CLINT Honeysett has scored a blistering hundred to set up Glen Alvie for a crucial win over Foster, moving them into fourth spot on the B2 ladder.
Honeysett opened the batting at Glen Alvie, and it was clear from the outset that he was in for a big day.
He was soon joined by Jay Tiziani who was seeing them just as well and the two put on a 123-run partnership.
It ended when Tiziani was caught on 58 but Honeysett kept going, working his way to 100 and leading Glen Alvie to a massive score of 7/246.
Opening bowler Wayne Luke continued Glen Alvie’s momentum, dismissing their first three batters for minimal runs, and from there Glen Alive had the game in the bag.
Donald Caldwell 68* tried his heart out for Foster, and two good scores from Brandon Busuttil 20 and Dalton Clearihan-Jervies 23 added to their total, but it was nowhere near enough as they finished at 5/160.
Magnusson, Rozario go big for Poowong Loch
ANWAR Magnusson and Shannon Rozario have put on a massive partnership to help Poowong Loch chase down Phillip Island’s big total at Poowong Recreation Reserve.
The visitors batted first, and it was Dave Womersley who was the hero of the innings, scoring a stunning 128-run century at number three.
Captain Matt Parsons scored the next best total with 20, and his side finished on 7/225.
Jason Hibbs was the hosts best bowler, taking 4/32 off eight but he wasn’t required with the bat as two of his teammates took the responsibility themselves.
Said Magnusson started well but was eventually dismissed on 27, but it was his brother Anwar and Rozario who really kept the scorers on their toes.
The two put on an unbeaten 176-run partnership, with Magnusson making 91 and Rozario making 90 to pass Phillip Island’s total only one wicket down and with 11 overs remaining.
Runs everywhere at Digger Park
OMK has scored a huge total, putting Nyora completely out of the match in their contest at Digger Park.
David Jeffries 40 and captain Russ White 64 both started the innings brilliantly and then Scott Handley arrived at the crease, ready to inflict some damage.
His 88 off 49 balls combined with Brad Hayes’ unbeaten 49 off 40 balls saw OMK reach a massive total of 6/310.
Nyora would’ve understood they had a huge challenge in front of them, but that was made even harder when they fell to 2/15.
Keith Linford 20, Shane Warren 42, and Amanda Maclure 20 all had respectable outings, but it was nowhere near enough and they were all out for 117, 193 runs behind their opponents.
Patrick Jobling led the way with the ball, taking 4/26 off six overs.
Wonthaggi cause wreckage against KB
WONTHAGGI Club has convincingly beaten Kilcunda Bass, chasing down their total inside 15 overs at Bass Recreation Reserve.
Club’s bowlers were all over KB’s batters from the outset, with the hosts falling to 4/24 at one stage.
Jai Williamson was the pick of a dominant attack, and his 3/5 off 5.3 overs saw KB all out for 89.
And Club’s batters made light work of the easy total, with Kevin McLean 51 and Brad Jeffries 37* doing the bulk of the work in the eight wicket win.