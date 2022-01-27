THE best part of an inch of rain in the old measure, about 20mm of rain, deluged Cowes between 10.30am and 12 noon this morning, just as the Bass Coast Shire Council was planning to turn the first sod at the $27.2 million new Cowes Cultural Centre site.
The ‘turning of the sod’ by Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Michael Whelan and Dean Robbins Director of the builders of the project McCorkell Constructions was delayed by half-an-hour but went ahead just as the sun popped out at the start of a humid afternoon..
The project is to be completed by April 2013 – “weather permitting,” according to McCorkell’s project manager Ross Clavarino.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that more wild weather, including hailstones and high winds, is set to roll through Victoria over the next few hours, between 6pm and 8pm, after dropping big totals in Western Victoria.
Severe thunderstorms have been detected near Ocean Grove, moving to the east and south east possibly impacting Queenscliffe, Sorrento, Rye and Phillip Island.
Heavy rainfall and high winds and large hailstones may impact the area.