HERE is a superbly renovated three-bedroom brick veneer plus study set on 9.5 of South Gippsland’s finest acres.
The home has been renovated from top to bottom over the years – it’s simply turnkey and enjoy.
There are three bedrooms – master with walk-in robe and ensuite, a lovely kitchen/dining area with direct access to a decking area overlooking the front garden, gas stove plus combustion stove, pantry, dishwasher and reverse cycle heating and cooling.
The living area is a good size and features a wood heater.
Outside has an amazing amount of infrastructure with a double carport, man cave with a huge wood heater, plus bar and bi-fold doors to a courtyard with pizza oven.
But it doesn’t stop there. There is a huge six-bay Colorbond shed with concrete, power and gantry, and hay shed and disused dairy which is now a garden shed and a piggery.
The land is divided into five paddocks and is supplied by a dam with an electric pump to troughs. Other features include horse shelter, stockyards, race, orchard, veggie patch, chook pen, school bus to the gate, NBN connected and only five minutes’ drive to Meeniyan and Leongatha.
Do not hesitate! Inspect today!
830 Nerrena Road, Nerrena
For Sale $1.2m
Agent Ray White Leongatha
Mike West 0409 583 692