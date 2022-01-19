DOES Westernport Water have Australia’s best tasting tap water?
Water Industry Operators Association of Australia (WIOA) is hosting the Ixom 2021 Best Tasting Tap Water in Australia competition tomorrow (Thursday, January 20), with Westernport Water the Victorian representative.
Water authorities from various regional and metropolitan areas around Australia have participated in state competitions; now, the state winners will go head to head for the national title and the chance to represent Australia at the annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition held in West Virginia, USA.
The state representatives are:
- VIC – Westernport Water – Ian Bartlett Water Purification Plant.
- ACT/NSW – Richmond Valley Council – Casino Water Treatment Plant.
- SA – SA Water / SUEZ – Anstey Hill Water Treatment Plant.
- WA – Water Corporation – Wyndham Water Treatment Plant.
- TAS – TasWater, Rocky Creek Water Treatment Plant.
- QLD – Mackay Regional Council – Marian Water Treatment Plant.
The competition will be held in Hobart at Risdon Brook Dam, Risdon Brook Park, Grasstree Hill Road, Risdon Vale and will be live streamed at the TasWater Facebook page from 2pm, with the judging taking place at 2.15pm and the winner announced online at around 2.30pm.
Tap water samples will be judged on qualities like colour, clarity, odour and mouthfeel during blind taste tests, according to the Water Tasting Wheel which outlines the attributes that water professionals use when judging water.
Think wine tasting without needing to spit out the samples and you wouldn’t be far wrong.
“The competition will recognise and acknowledge the individuals and organisations that are stepping up, some in very trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day,” said Craig Mathisen, WIOA chief operations officer.
“We want to use the competition to let people know the great work that is going on in local communities around Australia and help shape and secure Australia’s water future.
“WIOA would also like to acknowledge Ixom’s support of the Best Tasting Tap Water competition in these uncertain times. We have been able to run the competition because of their unwavering commitment and support to the industry,” Mr Mathisen said.
Water industry organisations are promoting the benefits of making better use of the water we have, along with looking at all the alternative water sources to supplement supplies.
“Ixom is proud to be the sponsor of the prestigious 2021 WIOA Best Tasting Tap Water competition,” said David Head, Ixom managing director and CEO.
“WIOA invites all water boards and authorities to participate in the competition in its search for the best tap water in each state and nationally. Water will be judged based on its colour, clarity, odour and taste.
“Ixom has been involved in water treatment for almost a century. We supply water treatment chemicals to water treatment plants all over Australia to help ensure that Australia continues to have world-renowned, high-quality water.”
For more information, please visit wioa.org.au/tastetest.