THE MEENIYAN Basketball Association (MBA) men’s competition returned to action after the Christmas break, with four games played on Tuesday night.
A couple of those round 6 games were relatively tight affairs, with 8-point margins, while the gap between adversaries was significantly more substantial in the other matches.
The women were scheduled to resume their competition on Wednesday but opted to put basketball on hold for the moment due to Victoria’s current COVID situation.
Foster Young Bucks and the McHarrys claimed the honours in Tuesday night’s tighter games, seeing off 50 Shades of Klay and Honey Badgers, respectively.
The Renegades comfortably accounted for the Bricklayers, with the polished Beers far too accomplished for the Slim Jims, as expected.
Bricklayers 32 lost to Renegades 54
As is often the case, Nathan Trotto was the highest scorer for the Renegades, notching 18 points to help guide his side to a 22-point win over the Bricklayers.
Cameron Stone and Ash Zuidema were also damaging around the basket for the winning team, with 13 points apiece.
Xavier Bolge carried the main scoring responsibility for the beaten Bricklayers, managing 15 points out of his side’s total of 32.
Both teams worked hard, with no bench players available.
The Bricklayers were missing the Duursma boys, Willem and Zane.
Zane was a notable absentee after his whopping 34 points against the McHarrys in round 5.
The Renegades were without Alex Scholte and Joel Winderlich.
The game was played in good spirits, with just eight fouls for each of the sides, and no player finished the match with more than two fouls to his name.
Beers 74 def Slim Jims 40
The Beers ensured a breakthrough win wasn’t on the cards for the Slim Jims, leaving the bottom-placed team the only winless outfit in the competition.
While the Slim Jims are anchored to the bottom of the table, the Beers haven’t put a foot wrong on court, unbeaten after six matches.
“They just share it around, the Beers, and they don’t put in a hard defensive game against the lower-placed teams,” MBA president Kim Byrnes said.
Matt Brown was on fire around the hoop, shooting 27 points to help set up the Beers’ 34-point victory.
Joel Webb (14 points) was the most productive scorer for the beaten Slim Jims.
While the Beers have had no peer on court so far this season, their failure to attend the association’s AGM has proved their only slip up, one shared by all but one side.
Attending that meeting has enabled the Bricklayers to hang on to top spot despite a couple of defeats, with 6 valuable points for turning up.
With just two points available for a win, that has proved crucial, with the Bricklayers on a seemingly mathematically impossible 14 points after six rounds.
Foster Young Bucks 64 def 50 Shades of Klay 56
Players of an undermanned 50 Shades of Klay side could hold their heads high after making the Foster Young Bucks work hard for an 8-point win.
Tylah O’Connor Linke had the ball on a string for the defeated side, sinking 27 of the Klay’s 56 points, being the game’s highest scorer.
Honey Badgers 43 lost to McHarrys 51
The McHarrys got home by 8 points but didn’t have it all their own way against the Honey Badgers.
“It was a good game and the Honey Badgers came back in the second half,” president Byrnes said of a match she umpired.
While that comeback fell short of achieving victory, it made the evening’s last match an entertaining affair.
The triumphant McHarrys are aptly named, with a trio of McGannons, Josh, Mason and Sam teaming with Jackson and Josh Harry.
Mason McGannon topped the game’s scoring with 15 points, with Zayn Clark’s 12 points the best for the beaten Honey Badgers.