ON Wednesday, January 5, there were 976 cases in Gippsland. By Friday it was 1605. On Saturday it was 2067 active cases of COVID-19. Now it’s 2617 with both Bass Coast and Latrobe City adding strong numbers.
On Sunday, January 9 there were another 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Bass Coast, making it on Department of Health figures 606 active cases in the local government area (LGS).
But, anecdotally at least, the number is a lot higher, impacting pubs, cafés and other businesses as more and more staff are put out of action as household contacts or COVID-19 positive.
And according to the breakdown by postcode, Wonthaggi with 166 active cases and Cowes with 144 active cases are the local hotspots.
South Gippsland also added 58 new cases, reported on Sunday, for an active total 267, with Leongatha having 81 active cases and Korumburra 45.
Across Gippsland there were 567 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, for an active total of 2617.
The increases in Gippsland’s LGAs are as follows:
- Bass Coast 606 active, 117 new
- Baw Baw 361 active, 81 new
- East Gippsland 283 active, 86 new
- Latrobe City 755 active, 170 new
- South Gippsland 276 active, 58 new
- Wellington 336 active, 55 new
- Gippsland 2617 active, 567 new
GRPHU reports that there are 12 people are in hospital with the virus, with one of those in ICU.
Cases by postcode on Sunday, January 9 included:
- Cowes (3922): 144 active, 19 new
- San Remo Cape Woolamai (3925): 94 active, 20 new
- Korumburra (3950): 45 active, 12 new
- Leongatha (3953): 81 active, 16 new
- Foster (3960): 27 active, 3 new
- Mirboo North (3871): 18 active, 3 new
- Corinella & district (3984): 63 active, 18 new
- Wonthaggi (3995): 166 active, 31 new
- Inverloch (3996): 114 active, 23 new