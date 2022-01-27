LOCATED overlooking the Jerralang Ranges, the National Park and the valley river system is this stunning home on 5 acres.
Architecturally designed with bluestone construction, this home needs to be seen to be truly appreciated. Upon entering the portico, and opening the front door, the outlook awaiting you is breathtaking!
Features include:
• Dual living areas, including an impressive sunken lounge soaking up the stunning views, and a separate theatre room.
• A fully appointed designer kitchen, boasting stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large fridge space, substantial cupboard storage and spacious meals area.
• Gorgeous, welcoming bluestone fireplace setting plus ceiling fans, with additional reverse cycle air conditioners to accommodate each of the five generous bedrooms with built-in robes, and the master suite boasting a gorgeous ensuite with a walk-in robe.
• A modern, centrally located family bathroom with separate bath and shower.
• A massive laundry with extensive storage space.
• Excellent catchment and water storage with dual filtration system and all year dam.
• An undercover decked area off the kitchen is perfect for entertaining all year round or just relaxing, soaking up the ambience.
• Expansive paved feature area and rock garden to enjoy the cosy afternoon winter sun.
• A detached studio/office would be perfect for anyone working from home, teenagers retreat, home gymnasium or additional storage area. There is also an adjoining carport, workshop plus an additional double garage, lock up, concrete and power.
• Close proximity to regional shopping hubs, a short drive access to the M1 via the quaint, culturally active Yinnar Village is just minutes away.
Don’t miss the opportunity to secure this lifestyle property with your own uninterrupted view that goes on forever!
Call Kellie Thomas of Nutrien Harcourts on 0438 647 449.
145 Creamery Road, Yinnar
For Sale By Neg. $1.2m-$1.3m
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449