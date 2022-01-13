THIS gorgeous mid-century style home features all the beautiful characteristics you would expect of this vintage, from the triple fronted brick to the polished timber floorboards, high ceilings and ornate cornices.
It is located just 10 minutes from Korumburra and 16 minutes from Leongatha (South Gippsland’s major business district) and less than 90 minutes from Melbourne.
Finding a property that is nestled amongst the rolling green hills of South Gippsland, with bitumen road frontage and only 900m2 (approximately) is very hard to find! Surrounded by lovely Willow trees and rich farmland, you don’t need all those extra acres to enjoy a country lifestyle when you can soak in the view from every window.
Features of the property include:
• Three generous-sized bedrooms, one with built-in robes.
• Functional kitchen with an electric upright stove.
• Cosy lounge with a wood combustion fireplace.
• Striking central bathroom with double vanity, clawfoot freestanding bathtub and separate shower.
• Separate laundry, toilet, linen cupboards and multi-purpose room.
• Double car garage with ramp access to the home.
• Freshly re-painted interior.
• Brand-new electric hot water service.
• Large concrete water tank with electric pump.
• UV twin cartridge filter system connected to the water supply.
• Upgraded meter box.
• Septic system.
• Cubby house.
• Terrific lemon tree.
This well-built home represents quality, charm and instant enjoyment.
Contact Matt Redmond from Harcourts on 0418 357 341 to arrange your private inspection.
397 Fairbank Road, Arawata
For Sale $625,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Matt Redmond 0418 357 341