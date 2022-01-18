A Grade, Division 1
PHILLIP ISLAND’S Lachie Cleeland has led his side to a massive victory over Nerrena, blasting 110 runs off as many balls at Cowes Recreation Reserve.
Cleeland opened the batting with Eli Richards, who was also in very good touch and the two put on a monster opening stand of 169.
After Richards was caught on 75, Daniel Mock joined Cleeland, and their 63-run partnership was broken when Cleeland was caught on 110.
Mock kept going and was eventually bowled for 51, and Phillip Island finished on 3/273.
With an insane amount of runs to get, Josh Checkley 22 opened the batting for Nerrena and after he was out, it was all downhill.
Tom Keily picked up four wickets and with some more solid performances from other bowlers, Nerrena were all out for 63.
McPhee powers Koony past Town
KOONWARRA’s Colin McPhee has pulled off a massive win for his side, smashing 97 off 96 balls in their run chase.
Koonwarra won the toss and sent Town in at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve, and it didn’t take Sahan Perera long to find his form.
He was eventually dismissed for 41 but stronger innings’ from Ron Abbeysinghe 28, Trent McRae 32, and Thasthara Thennakoon 40 saw Town reach 8/179 after 40 overs.
Koonwarra lost an early wicket in their chase and looked to be in trouble when they fell to 2/18, but McPhee soon moved the ledger, with the help of captain Ben Perry.
McPhee and Perry put on a 142-run partnership, which finished when McPhee was caught on 97.
But Perry kept going and his unbeaten 51 got the Cougars over the line with seven wickets in hand and three overs to spare.
Geyer secures win for Club
ALEX Geyer has put in a dominant bowling performance to stop Inverloch in their tracks and secure the 12 points for Wonthaggi Club.
His match didn’t start the way he would’ve liked when Inverloch captain Lewis Rankin dismissed him for 0, but his fellow opener Koby Brann 25 and his coach Ryan Thomas 62 fought back with a 59-run partnership.
David Britt then added 41 runs through the middle order and Joel Brann added a very valuable 44 runs at number 8 to bring their total to 202 before they were bowled out in the second last over.
Callum Asbury was the pick of Inverloch’s bowlers, taking 4/47 off 7.5 overs, but Club had the upper hand in the innings break.
Inverloch coach Dave Newman 26 started their chase well and he was joined by Andrew Donohue 68 who was seeing them very nicely.
But Geyer was able to take Newman’s wicket, then three more through the middle order, halting any of the momentum the Stingrays had.
Josh Williams added 22 runs before being caught by Geyer and the Stingrays fell 14 runs short at 9/188.
Rogers rushes Imps past OMK
A BLISTERING 83 runs from Leongatha Imperials opener Luke Rogers saw them smash OMK at Leongatha Secondary College’s East Campus.
OMK won the toss and batted first, and the Imperials’ continuously found ways to break partnerships throughout the entire innings.
David Creed 26 was able to find some runs through the middle, but the rest of the batters struggled, and they finished at 9/132.
With a simple task in front of them, Dimithri Perera 32 and Rogers started very well, putting on an 81-run opening stand.
After Perera was caught, Rogers continued smashing the ball getting to 83 off 46 balls, including nine fours and four sixes.
He was eventually caught out, but the damage was well and truly done and the Imps got over the line three wickets down in the 15th over.