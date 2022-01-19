• A Grade, Division 2
WONTHAGGI Club spoiled Kilcunda Bass’ celebrations on Sunday, winning by 54 runs in James Mahood’s 400th game.
Club won the toss and batted, with Luke Sibley 29, Jarvis Harvey 35, Stewart Beaumont 25 and Rohan Todd 22 all making solid score to help them reach 175.
In his 400th game for Kilcunda Bass, trustworthy off spinner and much loved LDCA figure James Mahood took 1/44 off his eight overs, and he also took two catches, but it was Daniel Bettles who led the way with the ball, taking 4/24 off 7.4 overs.
Cam Chasemore 60* was looking very comfortable at the crease on Butch West Oval but his teammates couldn’t cope with Wonthaggi’s fierce bowling attack, and they finished their innings at 7/121.
Captain Scott Williams led the way for Wonthaggi with the ball, taking 3/9 off seven overs.
Toner’s terrific form continues with another ton
FOSTER captain Josh Toner is having a season to remember.
On Saturday he made his third century of the season, smashing OMK’s attack all over their home ground.
Toner won the toss and after one wicket fell, Brad Coates joined Toner at the crease and the two put on a 200-run partnership.
It finished when Toner was given out LBW on 126, which included 15 fours and six sixes.
Coates was dismissed on 84 shortly after Toner but Mitch Jones added 37 unbeaten to take their total to 4/305.
It didn’t take foster long to tighten their stranglehold on the game, with all four bowlers taking multiple wickets and OMK’s impossible challenge came to an end when they were all out for 71.
Eddy everywhere once again for MDU
MDU veteran Nick Eddy has once again proven to be one of the most influential players in the LDCA, leading the Demons to a strong win over Glen Alvie.
Glen Alvie won the toss and batted on Butch West Oval, but only Stephen Kennedy 28 and Adam Honeysett 45* could find decent runs.
They got to 6/144 after 40 overs and Eddy was the pick of the bowlers taking 2/14 off his eight overs.
But his impact on the game didn’t stop there, after an early wicket fell Eddy made his way to the crease and looked comfortable straight away.
He soon teamed up with his captain Joel Sinclair 23, and his unbeaten 87 off 91 balls saw MDU secure an eight-wicket win with five overs left in the game.
Lloyd leads Burra to big win
DANIEL Lloyd’s unbeaten 81 off 92 balls saw Korumburra earn a strong win over Nyora at Korumburra Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Nyora sent Korumburra in after winning the toss and Lloyd made them pay coming in at first drop.
He was also joined by captain Daniel Salmon 25 and then Jacob Whiteside 50 who boosted their total to 3/198.
Henry Dolphin 37, Kade Anderson 30, and Jake Hackett 21 all had a crack at chasing down the Cobras’ big total, but they were all out for 150 in the 39th over.