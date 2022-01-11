BUSINESS in Bass Coast has continued to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak locally with more openings, closings and reductions in hours and product lines.
In good news today, Connell’s Bakery in Wonthaggi announced to the public that it will be able to reopen its doors on Wednesday, January 12, “for takeaway only” until numbers return to normal, and the Wonthaggi Club was also able to reopen today.
“Great News! We will reopen tomorrow from 7am-2pm for takeaway only. Please be patient with our staff as they are doing their very best to keep things going with limited help. Thanks for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you all tomorrow!” Brad and Dee Connell.
But not so the Esplanade Hotel in Inverloch which has had to extend its Food and Bistro Operations suspension due to the impact of COVID on its kitchen team, hopeful of getting the meals going again next Saturday.
Inverloch, Wonthaggi and Phillip Island businesses have been among the hardest hit by the loss of staff.
There does, however, appear to be an easing in the number of new and active cases in the local region.
Bass Coast’s active numbers overall have fallen to 598 on Tuesday, January 11, from 622 on Monday, but whether this is simply a ‘Sunday’ effect or the impact of the Christmas-New Year celebrations easing, only time will tell.
You take the good news where you find it.
The testing queue into the Wonthaggi PCR drive-through testing centre was solid again all day on Tuesday, from early morning.
And by 2pm today, there were still 40 cars outside the testing centre, lined up down Watt Street, into McKenzie Street and around into Baillieu Street East with up to 20 cars in the testing area.
Across Gippsland there were 536 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, compared with 493 new cases on Monday but it resulted in a drop in the number of active cases, down from 2701 to 2463 as more recovered numbers came off.
The increases in Gippsland’s LGAs are as follows:
* Bass Coast 589 active, 92 new
* Baw Baw 277 active, 62 new
* East Gippsland 367 active, 98 new
* Latrobe City 733 active, 197 new
* South Gippsland 222 active, 26 new
* Wellington 275 active, 61 new
* Gippsland 2463 active, 536 new
There has been no update on the number of people hospitalised in Gippsland from the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit which at last count had 12 people with COVID in Gippsland hospitals.
Cases by postcode on Tuesday, January 11 included:
* Cowes (3922): 133 active, 21 new
* San Remo Cape Woolamai (3925): 83 active, 15 new
* Korumburra (3950): 32 active, 4 new
* Leongatha (3953): 66 active, 4 new
* Foster (3960): 25 active, 3 new
* Fish Creek (3959): 12 active, 0 new
* Mirboo North (3871): 13 active, 3 new
* Corinella & district (3984): 66 active, 9 new
* Wonthaggi (3995): 164 active, 21 new
* Inverloch (3996): 117 active, 16 new
* Nyora (3987): 2 active, 0 new