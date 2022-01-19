SEVERAL Wonthaggi businesses were ransacked by alleged thieves who committed a string of burglaries between January 17 and 18.
Two men from Moe, aged 26 and 39, were arrested by Wonthaggi police and each charged with 19 offences.
Detective Senior Constable Peter Johnston said offenders left with nothing at the first business after alarms went off.
They ransacked an office at another business after forcing entry through a window, stealing a mobile phone from the office, police said.
From there, Det Snr Const Johnston said the offenders jumped a fence at another business on Korumburra Road before breaking into a business on Graham Street.
“They forced entry into the premise, causing damage inside and went into the office and a stole a cash box with $700,” he said.
A not-for-profit was also targeted.
Police arrested two males on Tuesday, January 18, after they were notified of attempted vehicle break-ins.
Det Snr Const Johnston said the offenders were handed over to Morwell police, where they were further charged with eight offences relating to that area.
The men were expected to front court this week.
