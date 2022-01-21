By Sam Watson
• C Grade, Division 1
MEENIYAN Dumbalk United has chased down Wonthaggi Club’s total with an over to spare at Dumbalk Recreation Reserve.
Club captain Liam Sawyer led the way with bat in the first innings, finishing on 45 not out, but his teammates couldn’t find the same form and they finished their 20 overs at 6/101.
MDU’s top order were in fine touch early and did all the heavy lifting in their run chase.
Phil Allen 18, John Phillips 26, Wayne Cocksedge 24* and Kurt Sinclair 27* all batted beautifully and saw MDU score a seven-wicket win in the 19th over.
Nerrena nullify OMK
AFTER setting a modest total, Nerrena has bowled well to secure a win against OMK.
After an early wicket, opener Ben Croatto 26* started well for Nerrena, and he was joined by James Kelly 34 who also made runs in a hurry.
Towards the back end of the innings, Tadgh Gannon added 18 valuable runs to get Nerrena to 3/115.
OMK’s run chase got off to a very shaky start, with both openers dismissed before a run was scored.
Luke Walker 20 and Michael Whiteside 20 wrestled back a bit of momentum for OMK but Nerrena regained control, taking enough wickets to halt the run-scoring.
After 20 overs, OMK fell 33 runs short at 9/82, and Nerrena extended their lead on top of the C1 ladder.
Stingrays stifle Koony
INVERLOCH proved to be too good for Koonwarra L/RSL on Saturday, comfortably defending their total of 107.
David Harris 27 started nicely for Inverloch and then Andrew Sorensen 31 got the scoreboard ticking at number four.
Koonwarra were taking enough wickets to put themselves in a good position, but 28 extras put them behind the eight ball and allowed Inverloch to get to 5/107 after 20 overs.
Opener Alex Stanley 21 had Koonwarra’s innings off to a solid start, but Inverloch’s bowlers took control of the match, taking plenty of wickets and leaking minimal runs.
Brodie Cary 19 had a crack at pulling off a late comeback but in the end it wasn’t enough and they finished 17 runs short at 8/90 after 20 overs.
• C Grade, Division 2
Grant too good for Glen Alvie
KILCUNDA Bass’ Max Grant has proven to be too good for Glen Alvie in their C2 clash, churning out 58 runs off 50 balls to put his side into an unbeatable position.
Glen Alvie took two early wickets, but Praneeth Panduka 28 and Grant took the match away from them with an 81-run partnership.
After Panduka was caught, Grant kept going and helped KB to 5/149 after 20 overs.
With a big total ahead of them, Glen Alvie were in trouble early and KB put their foot on the throttle.
Only one batter could reach 10 runs and the others all fell for single digits, with their 20 overs finishing at 5/46.
McCausland, Caffieri combine against Koony Gold
A DOMINANT bowling spell from Phillip Island Yellow’s George McCausland and Daniel Caffieri set up the Sharks for a big win over Koonwarra L/RSL Gold on Saturday.
Koonwarra batted first at the Leongatha Velodrome, and they were in trouble early, with Caffieri and McCausland bowling beautifully, dismissing batters and not allowing many runs.
After 20 overs young gun McCausland finished with 3/5 off four overs and Caffieri finished 2/6 off four overs and Koonwarra’s 20 overs finished at 8/53.
PI made hard work of the small total, losing a few early wickets but Ollie Duggan 24* saw them past the total in the 16th over.