THE rising number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria, as well as the large number of people isolating and concerns about superspreader events, have led to businesses closing or limiting service, events being postponed or cancelled and government offices closing their doors.
Unify
This week, organisers announced ‘UNIFY Forever’, which takes place in Tarwin Lower, would not be going ahead this month.
It will instead take place on their previously announced back-up weekend of Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 13.
Melbourne Follies in ‘Cabaret Downunder’ at Trulli
Organisers recently decided to postpone the highly-anticipated event due to COVID-19 complications.
“We will be in touch with new dates as soon as they are confirmed, and we are estimating this to be around Easter,” organisers said in an email to ticket holders.
“If you would prefer a refund and to rebook closer to the time, please let us know and we will action that for you straight away.
“Thank you so much for your support and understanding, and we can’t wait to put the show on in the not too distant future!”
South Gippsland Shire Council
The council was forced to close its Leongatha customer service centre on Tuesday, January 11 and today (Thursday, January 13) due to staff being impacted by isolation and testing requirements.
Their customer service counter at Leongatha will continue to have limited opening times (10am – 2pm), council said.
“We will continue to notify the community of service changes and closures, using Facebook and, where possible signage on site. Thank you for your understanding.”
Bass Coast Shire Council
In a statement today, the council announced the Cowes Recycling Bank “is currently unable to accept metals” due to temporary staffing shortages.
“You can still recycle metals at our Granville, Wonthaggi and Inverloch Transfer Stations or alternatively, please hold onto any metal items until normal services resume in Cowes. Apologies for any inconvenience,” council said on its Facebook page.
Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show
Last year, it was announced the show would not go ahead in 2022, but it will be back in 2023.