SITUATED on a large allotment (approx. 720m2) and backing onto the Blue Gum Reserve, this three-bedroom brick veneer home provides spacious family living all within easy access of everything that Cowes has to offer.
Cowes Primary School, Early Learning Centre, medical facilities and supermarkets are all within easy walking distance.
This fabulous home offers three generously sized bedrooms, the master with a walk-through robe to ensuite, large family bathroom with bath and two living areas.
Warm and inviting, the kitchen is the hub of this home. A large island bench with room for seating means that you can pull up a stool and have a lovely chat over a cuppa, while also the perfect informal dining experience.
Continuing out from the kitchen are the dining and living areas. Open plan and north-facing, these areas are full of light and provide a wonderful, relaxed feel.
Sliding glass doors provide access to a partially covered deck area with its northerly aspect and offers a very private outdoor entertainment area. This is an ideal space to enjoy the long summer nights with family and friends, while the fully fenced backyard offers a secure area for children and pets to play.
Additional features include reverse cycle ducted heating and cooling, solar panels, polished timber floorboards, double garage with rear access, powered garden shed, rainwater tank and private access to the reserve.
With a blend of formal and informal living zones, splashed with sunshine and warmth, this home is designed for family living and entertaining. A home of this calibre, in this position, is a rare find and won’t last long. Call the Alex Scott & Staff office today to book your private inspection.
3 Walton Street, Cowes
For Sale $940,000 – $985,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Greg Price 0419 337 441
Maree Malloy 0408 316 715