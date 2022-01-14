SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council is proud to see the extension works for the Great Southern Rail Trail from Leongatha to Nyora progressing well.
Significant progress was made in 2021 with several sections now open for use. Bridge works and installation of new signage will continue during 2022, with additional sections opening as they are completed.
Trail users can find the status of sections on council’s website: southgippsland.vic.gov.au/gsrt.
The 36-kilometre extension of the trail from Leongatha to Nyora is being completed by council with funding support from the state government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund and Local Sport Infrastructure Fund.
“The development of the Great Southern Rail Trail turns disused railway land into an economic driver that adds to our growing tourism economy,” South Gippsland Shire Mayor Cr Mohya Davies said.
“The project has received strong support from the local community and the open sections of the trail are already being well utilised by both residents and visitors alike.
“I would like to thank our staff and contractors involved in the project which will continue to have a positive benefit for South Gippsland.”
South Gippsland Shire Council’s manager of infrastructure delivery, Jareth Goss, said the trail would create greater amenity for residents and provide safe linkages between many of the shire’s towns.
“We are eager to make further progress this year and thank the community for their patience whilst we complete this exciting project,” Mr Goss said.