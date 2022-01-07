On Wednesday, January 5, the Victorian Department of Health reported that there were 976 active cases of COVID-19 in Gippsland.
Now, on Friday, January 7, there are 1605 active cases across the six local government areas (LGAs) as follows:
- Bass Coast 369 active, 73 new
- Baw Baw 233 active, 127 new
- East Gippsland 163 active, 88 new
- Latrobe City 462 active, 210 new
- South Gippsland 189 active, 49 new
- Wellington 189 active, 89 new
- Gippsland 1605 active, 636 new
Authorities say these figures are likely to be under-reported due people not being able to or unwilling to attend for PCR testing, due to delays in processing tests and also due to the unavailability of rapid antigen test kits.
The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) has also provided data on Friday, January 7 of the number of cases being managed by GRHPU.
They say the total number of Gippsland cases is 683, as follows: Bass Coast 156, Baw Baw 109, East Gippsland 76, Latrobe 173, South Gippsland 92, Wellington 77.
These lower numbers relate to cases actually managed by GRPHU and may be impacted by what people list as their home address.
GRPHU reports that there are 12 people are in hospital with the virus, with one of those in ICU.