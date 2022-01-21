POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a Good Samaritan suffered a broken nose while trying to help a victim who was violently assaulted by a group of teenagers in Cowes.
Police are continuing to investigate the affray which occurred at Thompson Avenue, Cowes, on January 15, at 6pm.
“A victim has been at a store in Thompson Avenue and was then set upon by 8 to 10 people,” Acting Senior Sergeant Scott Morison said.
“They kicked and punched the victim in the head and various places around the body, and have thrown him onto a park bench.
“Then a Good Samaritan who comes to help was punched in the face and suffered a broken nose.”
Police believe the first victim and the group were known to each other, and urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
The group of offenders were also described as being in their mid to late teens.
Information can be provided to Cowes Police Station on 5952 2037 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Good Samaritan beaten while helping victim
