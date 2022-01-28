KATE Ceberano is coming back to the Archies Creek Hotel on February 12 but you’ll have to be quick to catch some tickets, especially in the main seating area, in front of the outdoor stage at the Creek.
Tickets are set to go on sale at 9am on Monday, January 31.
“We are super excited to announce that the fabulous Kate Ceberano is making a welcome return to the Archies Creek stage on Saturday, February, 12, 2022,” said the crew from the Caravan Music Club.
“On the night you can expect that there will be a few special guests too!
“Kate has barely drawn breath, even during lockdown, racking up 28 albums over 35 years whilst effortlessly moving around genres.
“With three ARIA awards and seven nominations for Best Female Artist, and dozens of other major awards, Kate Ceberano is a bona fide national treasure, possessing one of the great voices of her generation.”
Kate’s last show at Archies sold out in record time.
Coming up this weekend, there’s shows on both Friday and Saturday.
In a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Sunbury Music Festival, Archies Creek is welcoming Sunbury legends Spectrum, Madder Lake and The Indelible Murtceps on stage on Saturday, January 29, showtime at 3pm.
Some unreserved seating is still available, go to:
https://www.trybooking.com/book/sessions?embed=true&eid=854612
And on Friday night, January 28, it’s Time To Rock at the Archies Creek Hotel with Dallas Crane and the Casanova Band. Tix still available online or at the door.