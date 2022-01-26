THIS lifestyle property of 20 acres includes approximately 10 acres of your own private conservation bushland with the aim to protect our native plants and wildlife.
If you are looking for a peaceful retreat surrounded by native trees, kangaroos, birds and wildlife this property is perfect for you.
The four-bedroom barn style Colorbond home comes complete with a bluestone entrance façade, fully insulated walls and double-glazed windows.
Entering the home, you are greeted with an open plan living zone that includes a large lounge area including a wood heater, modern well-equipped kitchen with redgum timber benchtops and dining area.
The kitchen has all you need, including dishwasher, 900mm gas cooktop and ample bench space and storage.
Completing the downstairs area, there are three substantial-sized bedrooms all with built-in robes and ceiling fans, a large spacious laundry, separate toilet, bathroom with double vanity, spa bath and large shower.
Upstairs is the main bedroom with a large walk-in robe, ceiling fan and ensuite. There is a retreat area to be utilised as a lounge, studio or study with its very own undercover balcony and stunning rural views.
With such picturesque and private surrounds, there is room for horses, cattle or for whatever your heart desires. There is a dam with a pontoon and a private walking track through the bush.
This lifestyle property offers an opportunity to purchase your very own piece of paradise, with plenty of room for shedding, grazing paddocks and natural bushland.
Only a short drive to Wonthaggi township, beaches, Archies Creek Pub, and on the school bus route for local primary and secondary schools, it really has so much to offer the astute buyer.
Inspections by appointment only. To book your inspection, call either Greg Kane on 0477 020 267 or
Nathan Cleeland on 0497 114 568.
480 West Creek Rd, West Creek
For Sale $950,000 – $990,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Greg Kane 0477 020 267
Nathan Cleeland 0497 114 568