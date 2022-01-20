‘RED’ the rescued penguin was ready to get back into the ocean to celebrate this year’s Penguin Awareness Day on January 20.
The little penguin was found about a month ago, malnourished and in poor health. But he gained weight and grew his waterproof feathers under the care of the dedicated rangers at Phillip Island Nature Parks’ Wildlife Clinic.
After some swimming practice, extra food and getting a clean bill of health, Red was released back into the wild on Wednesday.
Each year, the Nature Parks’ Wildlife Clinic treats around 150 little penguins just like Red – relying on donations to continue this work.
And there’s no sign of slowing down, with the most recent population count finding that Phillip Island’s much-loved colony has reached around 40,000 little penguins.
The island’s penguins found worldwide fame on the small screen last year, with more than 25 million lockdown-weary penguin lovers tuning into the daily Penguin TV broadcast.
To celebrate Penguin Awareness Day, rangers will host a special edition of Penguin Live TV tonight at 9pm. Go to bit.ly/3FxoOXV.
People can support the Wildlife Clinic’s lifesaving work by adopting a little penguin through the Penguin Foundation: penguinfoundation.org.au/donate/adopt/little-penguin.