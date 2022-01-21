THE leaders of the Meeniyan Garlic Festival Committee have taken the decision not to proceed with the 2022 festival.
Chair of Meeniyan Festivals & Events, David Jones, said the continuing uncertainties around safe social interaction and the rapid rise of the current wave of COVID had contributed to the decision.
“We all love a great community event and we want to continue to spread goodwill, not disease,” he said on Friday, January 14.
“Much work has been done in preparation for our planned festivals in 2021 and in 2022. We thank you for your commitment and efforts and hope that we can draw all the good energy back together for a re-launch in 2023.
“There is a great vibe in town on festival day and it is a very special event. We need to keep it that way and ensure it is a safe and healthy event for our volunteers, for visitors and for the community.”