THE Jane McGrath Foundation will again benefit from Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak (OMK) Cricket Club’s astounding fundraising efforts, with $46,585 already raised through a cattle sale.
The club’s Pink Stumps match and function will substantially boost that total on February 5, with 200 people, mostly ladies, already booked for the function.
An emotional OMK club president Russ White described people’s efforts to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation as ‘pretty touching’.
His wife Amy White is a driving force, having started fundraising for the McGrath Foundation seven years ago.
That started when the mother of one of the blokes at the cricket club had breast cancer, a battle she sadly lost.
“Amy jumped onboard and it’s snowballed,” Russ said.
That is no exaggeration.
Her initial fundraising effort was intended to generate $1,000, with 30 people involved, and ended up reaping triple that.
In subsequent years, such commendable figures have been dwarfed.
That has earned OMK an elite place among the nation’s cricket clubs.
“Our club is the highest fundraiser in Australia,” Amy said.
Friday’s sale took place at the Leongatha Victorian Livestock Exchange (VLE) in Koonwarra, with Amy outlining the generosity behind its success.
“SEJ help us out and finance it; they bought the cattle in March and we distribute them to local farmers who fatten them up,” she said.
Twenty four farmers were involved in that effort.
A further three farmers donated six head of cattle between them.
All up, 35 cattle were available across five pens, with all quickly snapped up during the lively auction.
In addition to covering yard fees, VLE donated $2,200 to the cause.
David Gow of Moyarra and Amy’s father-in-law Les White were a couple of the farmers who took in and raised cattle for the Pink Stumps sale.
Both men used to play for the cricket club and were keen to help out again in the third year that OMK’s McGrath Foundation efforts have included a cattle sale.
David ran a couple of heifers, with Les of Leongatha South taking in a couple of steers.
“It’s a worthy cause,” Les said.
Club president Russ said that as well as the importance of promoting breast cancer awareness, the money raised funds McGrath Breast Care nurses who support those with breast cancer and their families.
Those nurses are available to help individuals experiencing breast cancer, both women and men, and their families for free and without the need for referral.