SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council has launched a new promotional website to provide information to visitors looking to explore the South Gippsland region and locals who are wanting to discover their own backyard.
The new site can be viewed at visitsouthgippsland.com.au.
The website features information on attractions, walks and activities as well as the details of many local businesses. The site is now live but will continue to be expanded over the coming months as more information and imagery is added.
Accommodation, attraction and tour businesses are encouraged to apply for a free listing on the website, as well as food, beverage, retail, art and craft businesses that have a shop front and are open to the public.
Event organisers are also encouraged to use the new site to help promote events that are occurring across South Gippsland.
“The new visitsouthgippsland.com.au website is a fantastic source of information and enticing imagery to help visitors be inspired in planning their next holiday,” Mayor Cr Mohya Davies said.
“It’s also a wonderful resource for locals to explore our own backyard, and promote the many amazing things we have to offer. From local events, to businesses and attractions, I would encourage everyone to jump on and have a look, and share with family and friends.”
Businesses and event organisers are invited to upload their information via the ‘add/update a listing’ link.
The development of a new promotional website is an action from council’s South Gippsland Visitor Economy Strategy. The site has been developed with funding support from the Victorian Government’s Outdoor Dining and Activation program.