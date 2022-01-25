• A Grade Division 1
LEONGATHA Town’s Sahan Perera has handed Phillip Island their first loss of the 2021/22 season, making an unbeaten 126 at Scorpion Park.
Perera opened the batting, and it didn’t take long for him to get into his work, finding the boundary on multiple occasions.
Ron Abbeysinghe 20 and Ben Hanrahan 25 added some valuable scores, but it was Perera’s 114-run partnership with captain Amila Ratnaike 49* that gave Town the upper hand.
Jarrod Black 22 and Brodie Johnston 20 got Phillip Island off to a decent start, and then Daniel Mock 80 started hitting them very well, but Town’s bowlers were able to keep control of the contest.
Henry Shawcross added a classy 21 runs throughout the middle stages of the innings, but Town’s bowlers did enough to defend their massive total, bowling Phillip Island out for 192.
Lamers’ lads lead OMK to first win
OMK brother duo, Ethan and Jacob Lamers have led the Diggers to their first win of the season, making two big scores after Inverloch’s Dave Newman had his way with their bowlers.
Inverloch batted first at Outtrim and Newman was in fine touch, blasting boundaries to every part of the ground.
He hit 17 fours and six sixes on his way to an unbeaten 164 and with scores of 29 and 27 from Andrew Donohue and Walter Taberner respectively, Inverloch finished at 3/232.
Inverloch would’ve felt very confident, especially after taking an early wicket but Joel Cuman 35 and Ethan Lamers had other ideas.
They put on a 107-run partnership but when that was broken, the runs kept flowing as Ethan’s older brother Jacob joined him in the middle.
Jacob was batting beautifully as Ethan reached triple figures, getting to 115 before their 85-run partnership ended.
Jacob kept going after his brother was given out LBW and his unbeaten 65 saw OMK pass Inverloch’s totals with three balls remaining and six wickets in hand.
Nerrena on the board with win against Imps
NERRENA has finally gotten their first win of the year, knocking off the Imperials by 47 runs at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve.
The Red Caps batted first, and they didn’t get off to the greatest of starts, but two scores of 48 from Luke Giliam and Jarrod Hoy, who was a not out, set them up for a total of 9/149.
The Imperials would’ve liked their chances of chasing down Nerrena’s total, but the bowlers soon stepped up to the plate, taking multiple quick wickets.
Captain Jack Ginnane was able to score 36 runs, but the rest of his teammates struggled facing the likes of Ryan and Mitch Clark.
Ryan finished with 4/27 off eight overs and Mitch picked up 3/10 off six overs, playing a big part in bowling out the Imperials for 102.
Geyer’s five-for gets Club big win
ALEX Geyer can’t do a thing wrong with the ball for Wonthaggi at the moment, and his efforts on Saturday saw Club get a crucial win against Koonwarra L/RSL.
Club batted first on Butch West Oval, and it was Koby Brann 46 and Ryan Thomas 43 who set up the innings, putting on a 96-run partnership for the second wicket.
But Koonwarra didn’t let the others get away and they kept Wonthaggi to 7/162 after 40 overs.
Koonwarra started their innings reasonably and Ben Davison 25 slowly but surely built a foundation for the Cougars.
He was then joined by Sam Hughes 46 who started to tick the scoreboard over, but Geyer stepped up to the plate and changed the game.
Geyer dismissed Davison and then Hughes, and then captain Ben Perry and suddenly, Wonthaggi were in a commanding position.
He also picked up two of the next three wickets, finishing with 5/25 off eight overs and Koonwarra were all out for 113 in the 38th over.