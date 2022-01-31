LOCATED in the beautiful rolling green hills of Gippsland is this outstanding rural grazing property.
The property features 165 acres of prime agricultural land, perfect for fattening cattle.
The location is ideal, being close to the booming regional township of Korumburra and also easy access to Leongatha and Warragul.
South Gippsland’s ‘Strzelecki Ranges’ are renowned for high rainfall with strong carrying soil types, which makes the perfect combination for growing grass.
This property located at Kardella/Arawata, with its undulating to hill grazing topography is a perfect example of that.
Features of the property include:
• 165 acres of prime agricultural land;
• Beautiful three bedroom plus study country homestead with stunning timber work throughout, renovated kitchen with gas/electric cooking (Pyrolytic oven), rangehood, walk in pantry, stone bench, Lopi woodfire and Coonara.
• Main bathroom with shower/bath and toilet, large ensuite on master, formal lounge plus large family room, massive undercover outdoor entertaining (deck), double glazed windows and so much more.
• Two road frontages – One Chain Road and Fairbank Road;
• Creek line within property (Head of Ruby Creek);
• Outstanding shelter belts for cattle;
• Stock yards at both ends of property;
• Main machinery shed – 4 bay 24m x 12m;
• Second storage shed 8m x 5.6m;
• Third open bay 7m x 6m (Plus old walk through dairy/calf shed and chook house).
• Only 8km to Korumburra and 15km to Leongatha;
• Reliable rain fall area with heavy carrying capacity;
• Magnificent Bunya Pine tree;
• Beautiful gardens and an abundance of established fruit trees, including cherry, apple, blood plums, pear, peach, tangelo and lemon;
• Stockyards with loading race and crush;
• Stock water via dams; and
• Three large water storage tanks for domestic use.
Properties like this are extremely rare in the current market, especially with the amount of appeal and the outstanding condition of this one.
Contact Andrew Newton today to arrange an inspection.
Inspections strictly by appointment only 0402 940 320.
145 One Chain Rd, Kardella
Auction Friday, February 18, 12 noon on site
Terms: 10 per cent deposit, balance 60/90 days.
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Andrew Newton 0402 940 320